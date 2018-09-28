GST anti-profiteering: Lifestyle retail asked to refund Rs 41, with interest, for not passing benefit

In addition, the company will also have to deposit Rs 15,820 in a fund as directed by NAA, The Indian Express reported.

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has directed retail chain owner Lifestyle International to refund a princely sum — Rs 41, with interest — to a customer for failing to pass GST rate cut benefits and issuing ‘incorrect invoices’. In addition, the company will also have to deposit Rs 15,820 in a fund as directed by NAA. The Authority observed that the company and Mahagun Metro Mall located in Vaishali (Ghaziabad) have failed to cut down the prices of ‘Maybelline FIT ME foundation’ even as the GST rate from 28 percent to 18 percent had come into effect from November 15, 2017.

The ruling also said that the company is liable for penalty imposition since it had incorrectly displayed the basic price which should have been legally charged from customers and issued ‘incorrect invoices’. “The Respondent (Lifestyle International) is directed to reduce the price of both the shades of the product to Rs 410 and Rs 449 respectively excluding GST,” the NAA ruling observed.

Meanwhile, almost a week back, NAA had ordered Gurugram-based Pyramid Infratech to refund over Rs 8.22 crore to 2,476 flat owners for failing to pass on GST rate cut benefits to them. NAA passed the order after 109 home buyers of Pyramid Infratech — Urban Homes, Sector 70A, Gurugram and Urban Homes, Sector-86, Gurugram filed a complaint with the authority in this regard.

Thereafter, NAA directed the firm to refund or reduce Rs 8.22 crore from the buyers’ last installment in addition to 18 percent per annum interest that is to be calculated from the date of the receipt of the surplus amount from each buyer, within 3 months.

The flat owners in their complaint had said that Pyramid Infratech had not passed on the benefit of lower tax arising out of availing of input tax credit (ITC) post roll out of the GST and hence has indulged in profiteering.