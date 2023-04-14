Mustard rates stay below MSP despite procurement promise

Mandi prices of mustard seeds continue to rule below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,450/quintal announced for the season despite the government’s decision to procure oilseed variety from farmers at MSP after two years.

Prices of mustard at Bharatpur (Rajasthan) mandi, the hub of oilseeds trade, is currently ruling around Rs 5,100-5,200/quintal and the prices are lowest in two years.

“Cheaper imports of edible oil such as palm oil along with low import duties have resulted in decline in demand for the mustard seed this season,” Krishan Kumar Agarwal, president, Bharatpur Oil Millers Association, told FE.

The mandi prices in November last year was around Rs 7,500/quintal.

Also read: CPI inflation falls below RBI upper target band in March

According to Roop Singh, CEO, Uttan Mustard Producers Company, an FPO based in Astavan village (Bharatpur), while in the last two years the farmers have received remunerative prices, which are reasonably more than the MSP, this year’s record harvest is expected to hit farmers hard because of sharp fall in mandi prices.

Processors and trade bodies have urged the government to raise import duties on edible oil so that domestic mustard seed could appreciate.

“Unbridled imports of palmolein is resulting in collapse of edible oil prices, which is impacting marketing of mustard at peak harvest time and causing distress to farmers,” Ajay Jhunjhunwala, president, SEA, had stated in a communication to the food ministry.

At present, crude palm, soyabean and sunflower oils imports attract only 5% agri infra cess and a 10% education cess upon it, meaning a total tax incidence of 5.5%.

India imports about 56% of the annual edible oil consumption of around 24 to 25 million tonne (MT). About 8 MT of palm oil is imported from Indonesia and Malaysia annually.

The share of domestic edible oil includes mustard (40%), soyabean (24%) and groundnut (7%) and others.

“The harvesting of the mustard crop is almost over. Though the government has begun to buy on MSP but still oilseeds are available in the open market at lesser prices,” Umesh Verma, spokesperson, Puri Oil Mills, promoter of leading mustard oil brand P Mark, said.

The government is aiming to procure 2.7 MT of the oilseed from farmers in key producing states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

Currently, registration of farmers for MSP operations are being carried out.

The agriculture ministry has estimated mustard seed production at a record 12.8 MT in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June). Area under mustard in the current rabi season has been reported at a record 9.8 million hectare (MH), which is 64% more than last five years’ average sown area of 6.4 MH. In the 2021-22 season, mustard sown areas stood at 9.1 MH.

Currently, Rajasthan (40%), Madhya Pradesh (14%), Uttar Pradesh (9%) and Haryana (7%) have a 70% share in the country’s mustard seed production.

The retail inflation in mustard oil declined by 14.65% in March 2023 against the year-ago period.

The landed prices of palm oil (at Mumbai port), which has close to 60% share in the country’s import basket, has declined by 40% to $1,078/tonne on April 6, 2023, against $1,748/tonne a year ago.

Landed prices of crude soy and sunflower have declined by 43% and 51% to $1,078/tonne and $1,050/tonne, respectively.