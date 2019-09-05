Mudra jobs survey: Uttar Pradesh, Kerala punch above weight, beat Gujarat; Maharashtra tops

Mudra scheme: Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have also been found to have created more new jobs with a very little share in loans disbursed. Image source: PMMY

Draft Report of Mudra Survey 2019: Maharashtra created the most number of new jobs even as the state received just four per cent share in total loans, according to a Draft Report of Mudra Survey, The Indian Express reported today. It said that just five states – Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal accounted for about 70 per cent of the total loans disbursed under the scheme (in terms of value) between April 2015 to December 2017. Of these five states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Bihar were also among the top five additional employment creators. These four states generated almost 40 per cent extra jobs. The list of top five new job creators is topped by Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have also been found to have created more new jobs with a very little share in loans disbursed. Uttar Pradesh created 5.1 per cent of new jobs with just 2.7 per cent share in total loans disbursed under the scheme. Similarly, Kerala received just 2.9 per cent share of the total loans disbursed but generated 5.2 per cent additional jobs. Interestingly, these two states outperformed Gujarat, which is known to be an entrepreneurial powerhouse. The IE report says that Gujarat received 4.5 per cent share in total loan disbursed under the scheme but managed to generate just 5 per cent of the total 1.12 crore additional employment during the period of first 33 months.

In the first three years, an amount of Rs 5.71 lakh crore was sanctioned under the Mudra programme, benefiting nearly 12.27 crore loan accounts.

In FY 2019-20, Mudra loans amounting to Rs 81774 crore have been disbursed so far, according to official Mudra portal.

Under Mudra scheme, loans are provided in three categories – Shishu, Kishor, and Tarun. MUDRA supports income-generating micro-enterprises engaged in manufacturing, processing, services, trading and activities allied to agriculture for loans up to Rs 10 lakh.