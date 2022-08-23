MSP panel discusses agri reforms, to prepare road map to boost farmers’ earnings

A key government panel deliberated on the effectiveness of the minimum support price (MSP) regime for various crops, farm loan waivers and the need for further reforms in the agriculture and allied sectors, in its first meeting on Monday.

The committee was set up under former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agarwal, in sync with a directive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the government repealed three controversial farm laws last year after year-long protests by farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana. The panel was tasked with looking into issues associated with MSPs, crop diversification and promotion of natural farming.

On Monday, the committee decided to gather more data on benchmark prices before firming up any road map to make it a more effective instrument to boost farmers’ earnings. Officials from the agriculture, food and other ministries presented their views before the panel.

“A major portion of the discussion was around the effectiveness of the existing MSP system and its impact on the farmers,” panel member Gunwant Patil, a farmer leader associated with Shetkari Sanghatna, Maharashtra, told FE. Patil said issues around farm loan waivers and the need for reforms in the agriculture sector were extensively discussed.

Sources said in the subsequent meetings, the committee will take a call on setting up sub-panels to deal with a range of issues.

“We discussed the larger implication of the existing MSP regime and will identify issues which pose challenges to ensure that farmers’ remuneration is economical in terms of their cost of the production,” another member of the panel said. The panel is likely to meet in Hyderabad soon.

Currently, the Food Corporation of India, in association with state agencies, procures rice and wheat mainly in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through payment of MSP to farmers. The procured grain is used for the implementation of the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes, and to maintain buffer stock.

Farmer cooperative NAFED purchases pulses to maintain buffer stock, while Cotton Corporation of India procures cotton from farmers when prices fall below MSP. Oilseeds and copra are procured by NAFED when market prices fall below MSP. The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices periodically recommends MSP for 23 kharif and rabi crops.

On July 18, the agriculture ministry set up the committee headed by Agarwal, with key mandates to make MSP more effective and transparent, change crop patterns keeping in mind the changing needs of the country, and promote zero-budget natural farming.

The committee has 26 members, with three slots set aside for representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions which had spearheaded the protests against the three farm laws.

SKM, however, has opposed the constitution of the committee terming it “anti-farmer”.

Other committee members include Ramesh Chand, member, Niti Aayog; CSC Shekhar, agri-economist from the Indian Institute of Economic Development; and Sukhpal Singh from Indian Institute of Management – Ahmedabad. Senior members of agricultural universities, five central government secretaries, and chief secretaries of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha are also on the committee.