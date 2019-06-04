MSME ministry to work towards promoting economic growth, create jobs, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

By: |
Published: June 4, 2019 1:35:09 PM

Gadkari, who took charge of the ministry here, said that the MSME sector contributes significantly in pushing the country's economic growth and creating employment.

Nitin Gadkari with Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi (ANI Image)Nitin Gadkari with Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi (ANI Image)

The MSME ministry will work with its commerce counterpart to identify goods being imported by India and look at the possibility of manufacturing them here by micro, small and medium enterprises, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Tuesday. Gadkari, who took charge of the ministry here, said that the MSME sector contributes significantly in pushing the country’s economic growth and creating employment. Small scale industries need to be promoted to further push the country’s growth, he told reporters.

“We have asked our secretary and economic advisor to study with the commerce ministry about the goods, which we are importing and if they can be manufactured by small-scale industries here,” Gadkari said.

The move would help in cutting import bill of the country. He also said that the ministry would focus on supporting micro units and village industries to promote rural economy and create jobs. Raw materials like stubble which are available in rural areas can be used by small units to manufacture different products, he added. “MSMEs can help promote economic growth and create jobs,” he said, adding that the ministry is looking at what more can be done for the same.

Further he said that the ministry would look into the reasons which are leading to closure of small units. MSMEs contribute around 45 per cent in the country’s exports, about 25 per cent to the GDP from service activities and over 33 per cent to the manufacturing output of India. Gadkari, Lok Sabha member from Nagpur, also holds the portfolio of road transport and highways ministry.

Known for his administrative prowess and innovative approach in addressing issues, he has been instrumental in pushing infrastructure development and reviving projects stuck for many years. Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who has been given the sobriquet ‘Odisha’s Modi’, also assumed office on Tuesday. The 64-year-old Sarangi is a member of Parliament from Balasore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. MSME ministry to work towards promoting economic growth, create jobs, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition