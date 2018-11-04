MSME incentives will add strength to the sector, says PM Narendra Modi

By: | Updated: November 4, 2018 11:07 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the measures announced by him for micro, small and medium enterprises will add strength to the sector.

Replying to a tweet by a user appreciating the steps, the prime minister said, “Yes, it will add strength to the MSME sector”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the measures announced by him for micro, small and medium enterprises will add strength to the sector. He also said bigger markets and better opportunities for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was a “win-win” situation.

Modi had on Friday announced a slew of measures, including sanctioning of loans of up to Rs 1 crore to small and medium enterprises in 59 minutes, through a special portal to give a boost to the nation’s second biggest employing sector. Replying to a tweet by a user appreciating the steps, the prime minister said, “Yes, it will add strength to the MSME sector”.

Public sector companies which were mandated to source 20 per cent of their annual procurement from MSMEs will now have to source at least a quarter of their requirement (25 per cent) from the sector. Also, 3 per cent of sourcing by public sector undertakings (PSUs) should be done from MSMEs run by women. Also, all central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) will have to take membership of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to facilitate online procurement of common use goods and services by various government departments and organisations.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Replying to another user who said the move to make GeM mandatory for all CPSEs was a major step in creating a level playing field for all manufacturers and traders, the prime minister said, “Bigger markets and better opportunities for MSMEs is a win win”. Modi had also announced that GST-registered MSMEs would get 2 per cent interest subvention or rebate on incremental loan of up to Rs 1 crore.

Interest subvention on pre and post shipment credit for exports by MSMEs has been increased from three per cent to five per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. MSME incentives will add strength to the sector, says PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition