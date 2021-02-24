  • MORE MARKET STATS

MPEDA, NCDC join hands to boost marine exports

By: |
February 24, 2021 8:50 AM

In a bid to improve exports of marine products, the state-run Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has signed an MoU with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

ExportsHaving recorded an impressive jump of 25% in FY18, marine exports started declining over the past two years in both FY19 and FY20, before the pandemic wrought havoc.

In a bid to improve exports of marine products, the state-run Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has signed an MoU with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). Under this arrangement, MPEDA-related entities and NCDC will jointly formulate programmes to boost infrastructure created for primary production and post-harvest management of marine products for exports.

MPEDA and its societies will share a list of all clusters in various states with NCDC, which may help them achieve scale and aggregation. It would also facilitate exports by the cooperatives assisted or identified by NCDC. The MoU comes at a time when marine exports have come under pressure in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak. Marine exports dropped almost 17% on year between April and December to $4.5 billion, at a slightly faster pace than the fall in overall merchandise exports in the wake of the pandemic, showed the commerce ministry data.

Related News

Having recorded an impressive jump of 25% in FY18, marine exports started declining over the past two years in both FY19 and FY20, before the pandemic wrought havoc.

MPEDA chairman KS Srinivas said: “We have identified ample scope for working jointly in the interest of export promotion of marine products for bringing better value to the stakeholders through a variety of activities, including export focus, in line with the policies of the government.”

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. MPEDA NCDC join hands to boost marine exports
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Drive against GST fraud: 12 arrested, including CA
2Asset monetisation: Mop-up of over Rs 2L cr seen by 2024
3Tamil Nadu envisages modest rise in Budget in FY22, refrains from populism