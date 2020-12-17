  • MORE MARKET STATS

MPEDA launches multilingual call centre for aqua farmers

December 17, 2020 8:30 AM

India produced 7, 47,111 tonnes of shrimps last year, of which more than 6% had come from Andhra Pradesh alone from its over 52,000 shrimp farms covering a water spread area of 75,000 Ha.

India produced 7, 47,111 tonnes of shrimps last year, of which more than 6% had come from Andhra Pradesh alone from its over 52,000 shrimp farms covering a water spread area of 75,000 Ha.

Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has launched a multilingual call centre for aqua farmers at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, which will address their technical issues and impart knowledge about efficient farming methods by domain experts round the clock. India produced 7, 47,111 tonnes of shrimps last year, of which more than 6% had come from Andhra Pradesh alone from its over 52,000 shrimp farms covering a water spread area of 75,000 Ha.

The call centre would help the farmers in Andhra Pradesh to seek advice by experienced experts for addressing their concerns and following Best Management Practices (BMPs) to boost production and ensure quality of the produce.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

