MPC meet: Key highlights of RBI monetary policy review

Following are the highlights of announcements made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das after the third bi-monthly monetary policy review by MPC on Friday:

* Monetary Policy Committee keeps key interest rate (repo) unchanged at 4 pc for 7th consecutive time;

* Consequently, reverse repo rate too remains unchanged at 3.35 pc;

* Bank rate also remains same at 4.25 pc;

* RBI to continue its accommodative stance to sustain growth amid COVID;

* Retail inflation (CPI) projection at 5.7 pc during 2021-22; may drop to 5.1 pc in Q1 of next fiscal;

* RBI retains GDP growth projection for 2021-22 at 9.5 pc;

* RBI says some high-frequency indicators looking up again during June-July;

* RBI proposes to conduct two more auctions of Rs 25,000 crore each in August under G-SAP 2.0;

* Repo rate cut by 250 bps since February 2019, reduced bank lending rate by 217 bps;

* RBI says domestic borrowing costs have eased;

* Transmission to lending rates has been stronger for MSMEs, housing and large industries;

* Significant cut in interest rates on personal housing loans and loans to commercial real estate sector augurs well for the economy;

* RBI announces additional measures on liquidity front;

* After onset of COVID pandemic, RBI says it announced over 100 measures to mitigate its impact;

* Next meeting of the MPC scheduled for October 6 to 8.