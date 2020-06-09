MP to give ‘permanent’ job opportunities to returnee workers

The state conducted the survey in all its 55,000 villages and 380 urban/city areas.

Construction and industrial projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat may find it difficult to get migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh back to work as the Shivraj Chauhan-led state government has decided to give such workers an opportunity for “semi-permanent and permanent” employment.

More than 50% of the total 730,311 migrant workers who have come back to the state on or after March 1 are from Maharashtra and Gujarat, the state has found in a survey, conducted between May 27 and June 6. The state conducted the survey in all its 55,000 villages and 380 urban/city areas.

“The state of MP has created the Rojgar Setu portal through which migrant labourers will be given opportunity of semi-permanent and permanent employment in industries/factories, shops and establishment, building and construction activities and commercial establishments by adding more than 5,000 employers on Rojgar Setu portal in next few days,” the government said.

According to the survey, around 1.95 lakh of those who have returned to the state used to work in Maharashtra and 1.76 lakh in Gujarat. A little more than half — 50.6% — of the total workers who have returned used to work in the unorgansied sector, 30.4% in construction and building activities and the remaining 19% in factories/industries.

The MP government said all migrant labourers are being given employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme within a week and all of them were given free ration under the PM Khadyan Jojna.

The state will also be organising rojgar melas for migrant workers in June and July, it said.

As much as 11% of those who have returned are from Rajasthan, 8% from Delhi, 7% from Haryana, 6% from Uttar Pradesh, 5% from Telangana, 3% from Chhattisgarh, 2% from Karnataka and 1% from Andhra Pradesh.