More signs of economic rebound: After manufacturing pick up, services sector growth at 7-year high

The rise in PMI shows a surge in underlying demand in the economy.

Raising hopes of an economic recovery, the services industry accelerated to a 7-year high in January, owing to surge in business orders amid positive market scenario, a survey released on Wednesday said. While services PMI showed the strongest upturn in output for 7 years at 55.5 as against 53.3 (MoM), composite PMI stood at 56.3 as against 53.7 (MoM), the IMS Markit survey said. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 52.7 in December to 55.3 in January, the highest in nearly eight years. A PMI above 50 indicates expansion. The rise in PMI shows a surge in underlying demand in the economy.

“The Indian service sector sprung to life at the start of 2020, defying expectations of fragility and building on to the momentum gained at the end of 2019,” said Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit.

Also read: Big relief for Indian economy: Five signs that show 2020 will be the year of reboundAlso read:

“With business revenues rising, service providers continued to increase capacity to meet further strong growth in sales. This is good news for jobseekers, particularly when we consider the results from the manufacturing industry which showed the steepest upturn in employment since August 2012,” Pollyanna de Lima said.

The economy is currently undergoing a slowdown on account of a slew of domestic and global factors. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is slated to release its February monetary policy, the first this year, on Thursday. The pick up in both manufacturing and services PMI, along with an expansion in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for November show that green shoots are appearing in the economy. The government in budget has estimated the nominal GDP to grow at 10 per cent. In the last report, the IMF had said that India’s slowdown has a big role to play in the world economy’s growth fall.