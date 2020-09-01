Moratorium seekers: Most firms stressed, pre-Covid

Even as the moratorium ended on Monday, the demand outlook for most sectors remains muted, CRISIL said, adding firms in the low resilience sector would continue to be stressed over the next 2-3 quarters.
The number of firms with a revenue of Rs 300-1,500 crore, opting for the moratorium, was more than thrice those with a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore and more, it noted.
