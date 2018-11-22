Moody’s says steel, mining, auto sectors to benefit most from strong GDP growth, despite external risks

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 12:49 PM

Despite external risks such as rupee fall, rated Indian companies will have limited negative credit implications, a global rating agency said.

Moody’s also said that the high shareholder returns of these firms could lead to a rise in debt levels and leverage for oil and IT services industry.

Despite external risks such as rupee fall, rated Indian companies will have limited negative credit implications, a global rating agency said. The credit profiles of rated non-financial companies in India (Baa2 stable) will continue to improve through next year, Moody’s Investors Service said.

“As for the rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar, such a situation will have limited negative credit implications for rated Indian corporates because most rated Indian-based corporates have protections in place — including natural hedges, some US dollar revenues and financial hedges,” Moody’s said.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty slip from day’s highs; IT shares gain; Tata Steel, Coal India down 1%

Saranga Ranasinghe, a Moody’s Assistant Vice President and Analyst, said that revenue for the most Indian companies will grow despite macro headwinds. The rating agency also said that the refinancing risk will be manageable for a majority of the Moody’s-rated Indian companies.

Telecom

Due to intense competition, capital spending levels of the firms in the telecommunications sector will stay elevated, it also said. “Downstream oil refiners too will see elevated levels of capital spending as they look to increase refining capacity in line with demand growth, Moody’s said.

Oil, IT

Moody’s also said that the high shareholder returns of these firms could lead to a rise in debt levels and leverage for oil and IT services industry.

With the steel and auto suppliers sectors, Moody’s says that industry consolidation for companies in these sectors will continue through the next year. While this would lead to improved business profiles, any debt funded acquisitions may lead to elevated leverage levels.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Moody’s says steel, mining, auto sectors to benefit most from strong GDP growth, despite external risks
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition