Moody’s revises up India’s GDP growth forecast of FY21; says new stimulus measures to boost output, jobs

The forecast has been revised by keeping in mind the latest stimulus that prioritises manufacturing and job creation, and focuses on longer-term growth.

In a continuation of rating agencies upwardly revising India’s GDP forecast for the current fiscal FY 2020-21, Moody’s Investors Service today raised India’s growth forecast in FY21 to a narrower contraction of 10.6 per cent, compared to an estimate of an 11.5 per cent contraction earlier. Moody’s said that the forecast has been revised by keeping in mind the latest stimulus that prioritises manufacturing and job creation, and focuses on longer-term growth. It added that the latest measures aim to increase the competitiveness of India’s manufacturing sector and create jobs while supporting infrastructure investment, credit availability, and stressed sectors.

Moody’s has also raised the growth forecast for the next fiscal year FY 2021-22 from 10.6 per cent to 10.8 per cent. It is to be noted that the government had last week announced a fresh fiscal package amounting to Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

To be updated…