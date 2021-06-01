  • MORE MARKET STATS

Moody’s pegs India GDP growth at 9.3 pc in FY22

By: |
June 01, 2021 11:21 AM

"The reimposition of lockdown measures along with behavioural changes on fear of contagion will curb economic activity, but we do not expect the impact to be as severe as during the first wave.

Moody's India GDP ratingIndia's economy contracted by 7.3 per cent in fiscal 2020-21.

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday pegged India’s GDP growth at 9.3 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 2022 and 7.9 per cent in FY23.

“The reimposition of lockdown measures along with behavioural changes on fear of contagion will curb economic activity, but we do not expect the impact to be as severe as during the first wave.

Related News

“We expect a decline in economic activity in the April-June quarter, followed by a rebound, resulting in real, inflation-adjusted GDP growth of 9.3 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2022 and 7.9 per cent in fiscal 2022-23,” it said.

India’s economy contracted by 7.3 per cent in fiscal 2020-21.

The pandemic, it said, will leave new economic scars and deepen pre-pandemic constraints.

“Over the longer term, we expect real GDP growth to average around 6 per cent,” it said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Moody’s pegs India GDP growth at 9.3 pc in FY22
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1MPC meet: Accommodative stance to continue, RBI will ensure adequate system liquidity
2Surge in second wave to lower our India GDP forecast: Jeremy Zook, director (sovereign ratings), Fitch Ratings
3Growth Curve: Recovery in Q4 narrows FY21 GDP decline to 7.3%