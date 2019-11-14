Moody’s deals another blow to India: After rating shock, now cuts GDP forecast for this year

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 14, 2019 1:33:13 PM

It expected economic activity to pick up in 2020 and 2021 to 6.6 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively, but the pace to remain lower than in the recent past.

Moodys blow to india, moodys india rating, indian economy, economy news, moodys rating, india GDP growth, india GDP forecast, moodys gdp forecast india“We have revised down our growth forecast for India. We now forecast slower real GDP growth of 5.6 per cent in 2019, from 7.4 per cent in 2018,” it said. (Reuters)

Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday cut India’s economic growth forecast for current year to 5.6 per cent from 5.8 per cent estimated earlier, saying GDP slowdown is lasting longer than previously expected. “We have revised down our growth forecast for India. We now forecast slower real GDP growth of 5.6 per cent in 2019, from 7.4 per cent in 2018,” it said. It expected economic activity to pick up in 2020 and 2021 to 6.6 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively, but the pace to remain lower than in the recent past.

“India’s economic growth has decelerated since mid-2018, with real GDP growth slipping from nearly 8 per cent to 5 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 and joblessness rising.

WATCH VIDEO | Moody’s downgrade on demonetisation anniversary: What went wrong? Explained

“Investment activity was muted well before that, but the economy was buoyed by strong consumption demand. What is troubling about the current slowdown is that consumption demand has cooled notably,” it said.

Do you know What is Centrally Sponsored Scheme, Non Tax Revenue, Non Debt Capital Receipts, Consolidated Fund of India, Disinvestment? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Moody’s deals another blow to India: After rating shock, now cuts GDP forecast for this year
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi says wants to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024
2India world’s most open, investment friendly economy: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum
3Tribunal posting: Amended Finance Act rules struck down