scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Moody’s affirms India’s sovereign rating; says GDP growth to support increase in income level

Moody’s said it expects India’s economic growth to outpace all other G20 economies through at least the next two years, driven by domestic demand.

Written by PTI
gdp, economny
All three global rating agencies, Fitch, S&P and Moody's, have the lowest investment grade rating on India, with a stable outlook. (IE)

Moody’s on Friday affirmed India’s sovereign rating at ‘Baa3’ with a stable outlook and said high growth will support a gradual increase in income levels, which will further contribute to economic strength.

Moody’s said it expects India’s economic growth to outpace all other G20 economies through at least the next two years, driven by domestic demand.

Also Read

Moody’s Investors Service has today affirmed the Government of India’s long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating atBaa3. Moody’s has also affirmed India’s other short-term local-currency rating at P-3. The outlook remains stable,” it said in a statement.

Also Read

Baa3 is the lowest investment grade rating.

All three global rating agencies, Fitch, S&P and Moody’s, have the lowest investment grade rating on India, with a stable outlook. The ratings are looked at by investors as a barometer of a country’s creditworthiness and affect borrowing costs.

It said although potential growth has come down in the past 7-10 years, the Indian economy is likely to continue to grow rapidly by international standards.

Also Read

“High GDP growth will contribute to gradually rising income levels and overall economic resilience. In turn, this will support gradual fiscal consolidation and government debt stabilization, albeit at high levels. In addition, the financial sector continues to strengthen, alleviating much of the economic and contingent liability risks that had previously driven downward rating pressure,” Moody’s said.

More Stories on
ECONOMY
GDP

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 18:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS