Monsoon update: June rainfall 11 percent below normal so far, but a likely relief ahead for Delhi

Even though the rainfall has been below normal so far, the national capital may get a relief from rising temperatures very soon. The monsoon may hit the national capital Delhi anytime between June 29 to July 1. The rainfall from 1-24 June has been recorded at 104.6 mm, that is 11 percent below normal, the department said. The pre-monsoon activities in Delhi are expected to start next week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The onset of north-west monsoon is expected to be between June 29 and July 1 for Delhi. The pre-monsoon showers can be expected around June 27,” M Mohaptra, senior scientist at IMD, told IANS. Monsoon is expected to hit Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in 48 hours, the met department said.

“Monsoon has revived and is moving northwards. It has already reached parts of Gujarat, western Madhya Pradesh, Vidharba, Ordisha and West Bengal,” Mahesh Palawat, Director of Skymet told IANS. The monsoon may cover entire Maharashtra state in next 24 hours, the met department also said.

The national capital Delhi will see on-time arrival of monsoon while the rainfall in Long Period Average (LPA) is not yet clear yet.

IANS reported citing the IMD officials that India will most likely receive a “better monsoon” than it did in 2017, with the entire country expected to see “normal rainfall” between 96 to 104 per cent from June to September.

In 2017, the country received 97 percent rainfall, which is considered normal. Earlier the IMD said India in 2018 is, quantitatively, likely to receive 97 percent rainfall of LPA with error estimate of plus-minus four per cent.

Region-wise, the rainfall this time is likely to be 100 percent of LPA over northwest India, 99 percent of LPA over central India, 95 per cent over southern peninsula and 93 per cent of LPA over northeast India. All these calculations come with a model error of eight percent.