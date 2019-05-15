Monsoon to be five days late, IMD says rains will hit Kerala on this date

By: |
Updated: May 15, 2019 12:42:35 PM

Monsoon rains are expected to hit Kerala on June 6, five days after its normal onset date, a government weather forecaster said on Wednesday.

The normal date for the start of the four-month monsoon season over the southern state is June 1.

Monsoon rains are expected to hit Kerala on June 6, five days after its normal onset date, a government weather forecaster said on Wednesday. The southwest monsoon arrival over the State is likely to be slightly delayed, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said. The normal date for the start of the four-month monsoon season over the southern state is June 1. The government’s weather forecaster also said that the conditions are turning favourable for advance of southwest monsoon rains over the southern part of Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during May 18 to 19. The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the complete four-month season starting June.

In its last month update, the IMD had said that India would receive average rainfall in the June to September season. In the first week of June, the government’s weather forecaster would again update the forecasts. The private weather forecaster Skymet on Tuesday had said that the monsoon rains would arrive on the Kerala coat on June 4. India may receive 93 per cent of the rainfall of the long period average (LPA) in 2019, the private agency had said. The agriculture in India is heavily dependent on the monsoon rains due to lacklustre irrigation facilities.

Also read: Wholesale inflation slips, but vegetable prices rise in April; will RBI cut rates?

The rains may reach Andaman and Nicobar islands on May 22, Skymet had said yesterday. Muted rainfall may be seen in the east and north-east India and central parts as against the regions in the north-west and south peninsula. Skymet CEO Jatin Singh had said that the initial advancement of monsoon over peninsular India appears to be slow. India saw below deficient monsoon in 2014 and 2015.

