Monsoon sees improvement over last week, but sowing of key crops remains lower than 2018

Even as monsoon rains remained weak in the early part of the season, the scenario has seen improvement over the last week, a report said. Due to heavy rainfall across western and central parts, the cumulative rainfall now stands at 5.3 per cent below long-term average with the weekly rainfall 28 per cent above the long-term average, Kotak Institutional Securities said in its monsoon tracker. “On a cumulative basis, spatial distribution of monsoon was close to normal though rainfall has been weak in eastern and northern India,” it added.

So far, of the 36 sub-divisions, 11 have received deficient rainfall, 21 have received normal rainfall, and four have received excess rainfall, the report noted. The pick up in rains in the last week has eased concerns of drought, although excessive rainfall flooded some areas on the west coast.

The rains in the monsoon season are key for farm output and economic growth, as agriculture forms about 15 per cent of Indian economy. According to the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country has received 28 per cent more rainfall as against the 50-year average in the week to 7 August.

Sowing status

The total kharif acreage was 6.6 per cent lower compared to the corresponding period of the last year, as of August 2, 2019. The sowing of rice was 12.5 per cent lower at 22.4 million (mn) hectares. “Oilseed acreage was 6.2% lower at 13.6 mn hectares and pulses acreage at 10.5 mn hectares was 7.6% lower than last year. Coarse cereal acreage was 6.2% lower at 13.2 mn hectares. Sugarcane and cotton acreages were at 5.2 mn hectares (5.5 mn hectares last year) and 11.5 mn hectares (11 mn hectares last year) respectively,” it added.