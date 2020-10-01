  • MORE MARKET STATS

Monsoon season ends, rainfall at 109 percent of normal

By: |
October 1, 2020 5:30 AM

The southwest monsoon started withdrawing from some parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab from September 28, against its normal date of September 17.

Monsoon rains are practically the only source of irrigation in 52% of the country’s cultivable land area and it also helps recharge groundwater and fills reservoirs.Monsoon rains are practically the only source of irrigation in 52% of the country’s cultivable land area and it also helps recharge groundwater and fills reservoirs.

The four-month monsoon season ended with 109% of rainfall of long-period average (LPA) on Wednesday, as against 102%, with a model error of ±4%, predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The southwest monsoon started withdrawing from some parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab from September 28, against its normal date of September 17.

Timely onset, delayed withdrawal and even distribution across different regions were key features of this year’s monsoon and are likely to boost crop outputs. The government has estimated an all-time high food grain production of 144.52 million tonne during this Kharif season. The summer crops have been breaking records continuously for the last fifth consecutive years. Monsoon rains are practically the only source of irrigation in 52% of the country’s cultivable land area and it also helps recharge groundwater and fills reservoirs.

Related News

Though the north-west region ended with 16% deficit, the sowing area was not impacted as it is largely irrigated. Central Indian states, main growers of pulses and soybean, received lower rainfall in September that saved crops as August had witnessed 61% above-normal rains. The only concern over potential crop damage is in the southern peninsula, which received very high-level precipitation (29% above normal) in the season and particularly in September (62% more than average).

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Monsoon season ends rainfall at 109 percent of normal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1At Rs 40,072 crore, govt’s external financing jumps 5-times till August
2Non-food bank credit growth slows to 6 percent in August: RBI data
3RBI fixes Centre’s WMA limit at Rs 1.25 lakh crore for H2