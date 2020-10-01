Monsoon season ends, rainfall at 109 percent of normal

Monsoon rains are practically the only source of irrigation in 52% of the country’s cultivable land area and it also helps recharge groundwater and fills reservoirs.

The four-month monsoon season ended with 109% of rainfall of long-period average (LPA) on Wednesday, as against 102%, with a model error of ±4%, predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The southwest monsoon started withdrawing from some parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab from September 28, against its normal date of September 17.

Timely onset, delayed withdrawal and even distribution across different regions were key features of this year’s monsoon and are likely to boost crop outputs. The government has estimated an all-time high food grain production of 144.52 million tonne during this Kharif season. The summer crops have been breaking records continuously for the last fifth consecutive years. Monsoon rains are practically the only source of irrigation in 52% of the country’s cultivable land area and it also helps recharge groundwater and fills reservoirs.

Though the north-west region ended with 16% deficit, the sowing area was not impacted as it is largely irrigated. Central Indian states, main growers of pulses and soybean, received lower rainfall in September that saved crops as August had witnessed 61% above-normal rains. The only concern over potential crop damage is in the southern peninsula, which received very high-level precipitation (29% above normal) in the season and particularly in September (62% more than average).