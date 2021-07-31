Monsoon Review: Sowing picks up, Kharif area deficit narrows

Sowing of summer crop improved significantly in the past week, following widespread rainfall in many parts of the country
Monsoon rainfall has been normal or above normal in 81% of the country as on Friday; among major states, only Kerala reported deficiency.
Sowing of summer crop improved significantly in the past week, following widespread rainfall in many parts of the country.
Do you know What is FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.