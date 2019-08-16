Monsoon rains move into normal; but sowing still remains lower, check status of key crops

The total acreage of kharif was over 5 per cent lower than the corresponding period of the previous year.

Monsoon rains in India in the week through August 14 were above average for a third straight week. The cumulative rainfall till August 14 was 0.1 per cent above long-term average with the weekly rainfall 45.1 per cent above long-term average owing to heavy rainfall across western and central India, a report said. “Out of the 36 sub-divisions across India, till date, nine have received deficient rainfall, 19 have received normal rainfall, and eight have received excess rainfall,” the Kotak report said.

However, the sowing of crops remained lower than last year, the report added. The total acreage of kharif was over 5 per cent lower than the corresponding period of the previous year. The sowing of rice was 12.8 per cent lower at 26.5 million hectares.

“Oilseed acreage was 3.3% lower at 15.7 mn hectares and pulses acreage at 11.5 mn hectares was 4.9% lower than last year. Coarse cereal acreage was 0.9% lower at 15.4 mn hectares. Sugarcane and cotton acreages were at 5.2 mn hectares (5.5 mn hectares last year) and 11.9 mn hectares (11.3 mn hectares last year) respectively,” the report also said. The rains in the monsoon season are critical for the farm output and the economic growth as the agricultural sector forms about 15 per cent of India’s $2.5 trillion economy.

Global news agency Reuters recently reported citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that the rains in the country in the week through Wednesday were above average for a third straight week, easing concerns of drought, although excessive rainfall flooded many districts in the southern and western parts of the country. The country received 45 per cent more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to August 14, data from weather office IMD showed on Wednesday.