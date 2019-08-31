Monsoon now 100 pct of LPA, crop sowing just 2 pct lower than a year ago

August itself receiving 16% higher than LPA rainfall so far may help crops to sustain.

As overall monsoon rainfall was normal (100% of LPA) as on Friday compared with 91% of LPA until July-end, the decline in sowing areas of all kharif crops has considerably narrowed down. The acreage of oilseeds and coarse cereals is at same level as year-ago while paddy area is still 5% lower from last year.

