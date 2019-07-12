Monsoon likely to revive in July’s last week, says IMD; UP, Bengal, Northeast to soon get strong showers

Rainfall between (-)19 per cent and (+)19 per cent of long period average (LPA) is considered ‘normal’ and (+)20 per cent or more is ‘excess’ for a state.

Even as monsoon started on a weak note, it’s likely to revive in the last week of this month, the government’s weather forecaster said. The overall rain deficit has come down to 12 per cent as of July 11, as rainfall so far this month was 24 per cent more than normal, KJ Ramesh, DGM at India Meteorological Department (IMD) told CNBC TV18. Rainfall between (-)19 per cent and (+)19 per cent of long period average (LPA) is considered ‘normal’ and (+)20 per cent or more is ‘excess’ for a state. The definition stands different on all India basis.

The rain forecast is not getting revised as of now and monsoon is expected with 96 per cent (+/-4 per cent) long-term average, he also told the TV news channel. Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Northeast will witness strong rain through next week, he also told CNBC TV18.

The Peninsular India and the west coast of the country will continue to receive rains, even as the last ten days of July saw monsoon over the central India from Odisha to Gujarat across MP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, he noted. The trend has moved to northern states where rainfall has not been there, he said.

On Thursday, IMD had predicted that widespread rains are expected, along with isolated heavy falls, over the Himalayan region, foothills of the Himalayas, adjoining northern plains and north-eastern states during July 16-18.

The Indian economy is highly dependent on agriculture and the livelihood of the Indian farmers heavily depends on the monsoon rains. A large part of the crop area in the country is totally dependent on monsoon as they’re not equipped with methods of manual irrigation. The southwest monsoon is a four-month long season from the month of June till September.