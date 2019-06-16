Monsoon likely to hit Telangana June 20, Andhra Pradesh June 18

Published: June 16, 2019 4:46:40 PM

Monsoon is likely to set in in Telangana around June 20 and in Andhra Pradesh by June 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Owing to cyclone Vayu, the monsoon was actually delayed as was earlier predicted that it would hit Telangana on June 13, an official of the IMD said. (AP Photo)

Monsoon is likely to set in in Telangana around June 20 and in Andhra Pradesh by June 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Owing to cyclone Vayu, the monsoon was actually delayed as was earlier predicted that it would hit Telangana on June 13, an official of the IMD here told PTI.

“Now, the southwest monsoon has revived and it is moving and advancing, that’s why we are expecting the monsoon to hit Telangana around June 20,” the official added.

Also, the IMD warned of severe heat wave conditions that are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in all the districts of Telangana on Monday and June 18. The IMD advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions.

On Saturday, Khammam recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.4 degree Celsius in Telangana followed by Bhadrachalam 42.4 degree Celsiuswhile Hyderabad recorded 38.4 degree Celsius.

