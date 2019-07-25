Monsoon in India: IMD says country to get above-average rainfall in next two weeks

Monsoon rains are crucial for India's farm output and economic growth as about 55% of the country's arable land is reliant on rainfall and agriculture forms about 15% of a $2.5 trillion economy.

India is likely to get above-average rainfall in the next two weeks after receiving below average rains in the past two weeks, a weather department official said on Thursday.

“In the next two weeks, we are likely to get above average rainfall, which will be well distributed across the country,” said an official with the India Meteorological Department.

India has received 17% less rain than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.

