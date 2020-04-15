Monsoon forecast: Good news for Indian economy; rain gods may smile, IMD predicts 100% rainfall

Updated: April 15, 2020 1:50:11 PM

Monsoon in the current year is expected to be 100 per cent of long-term average with a deviation of 5 per cent.

rainThe optimistic forecast on monsoon is expected to give support to agriculture and allied sectors at a time when the slowdown is visible in all the corners of the economy.

IMD’s monsoon forecast for expected rainfall in 2020 has brought a ray of hope for the Indian economy severely battered by the fallout of coronavirus and extended lockdown. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted the current year’s monsoon rainfall at 100 per cent of long-period average, with a deviation of 5 per cent. A 100% rainfall is considered to be ‘normal’, per the IMD’s definitions. The optimistic forecast on monsoon is expected to give support to agriculture and allied sectors at a time when the slowdown is visible in all the corners of the economy. The rainfall pattern becomes very crucial for the economy as it affects the amount of available irrigated area, which in turn affects agricultural yield. Rainfall also has a major role to determine the food inflation trajectory and its impact is visible for a couple of months, RBI said in a study.

