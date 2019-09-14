Monsoon effect: Over 10 pct fall seen in Kharif rice output

Crisil had earlier predicted a 7% fall in rice production. (Reuters)

There could be at least a 10% drop in rice production this kharif season from last year’s 102.13 million tonne due to fall in sowing area and drop in yields, officials reckon. Crisil had earlier predicted a 7% fall in rice production. Even as the difference of sowing area under under paddy (y-o-y) narrows every week, it is still 6% lower than 5-year average of 39.63 million hectare.