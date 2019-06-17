Monsoon deficit in June at 40%, says Skymet; here’s when rains may hit north India

With monsoon remaining poor across the country so far, June may end up with a deficit, said a private weather forecaster. June may see a monsoon deficiency of 40 per cent, GP Sharma, Vice President of Meteorology, Skymet Weather Services, told CNBC TV18. There is a possibility of 40 per cent deficient monsoon in the month of June in 66 per cent districts across the country, he added. The monsoon may arrive in the northern parts of the country in the coming 2 to 3 days, he also said. Even though rainfall remained weak in June, it\u2019s expected to be normal in the August-September period, he also told the TV news channel, however, monsoon recovery remains unlikely for next week or such. It would be difficult to make up for the deficient monsoon this month, he noted. The monsoon this year would be below normal at 93 per cent of the long term average (LPA), he also said, adding recovery seems to be difficult in the coming week or such. The central parts of the country have remained most deficient in terms of monsoon rains, he added. Also read: Is India overestimating growth? 'Arvind Subramanian's GDP formula is political, not intellectual' \u201cThe progress of monsoon was halted due to Cyclone Vayu. As its intensity decreases, we expect monsoon to progress in the next 2-3 days,\u201d said Devendra Pradhan, additional director general, IMD had told news agency PTI. The government\u2019s weather forecaster, in its latest monsoon bulletin, had said that the conditions are turning favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon to more parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka and remaining parts of Tamil Nadu. It \u00a0also said that it is expected to cover more parts of central, north and south Bay, Northeast India, north Bengal and Sikkim in the coming 1 to 2 days.