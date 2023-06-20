Monsoon deficiency declines to 33% from 47% in 3 days

After a sluggish progress following late onset over the Kerala coast on June 8 and cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ crossing its path, conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to move to parts of south peninsula, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three days, weather forecasters said Monday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon deficit has narrowed to 33% on Monday from 47% in June 16, due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat and Rajasthan after the effect of the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.

The cumulative rainfall across the country, according to India Meteorological Department, (IMD) during June 1–19 has been 33% less than the benchmark long period average (LPA).

In terms of regional variations, monsoon deficiency has been 56% in central India and 61% in south peninsula so far.

Because of widespread rainfall caused by low pressure following the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over central part of Rajasthan, the northwest region, however, has received 37% more rainfall than “normal.” Madhavan Rajeevan, former secretary, ministry of earth sciences said models suggest a monsoon revival by June 20 with active conditions along the west coast, over Bay of Bengal and Central India.

Agriculture ministry officials said that with the revival of monsoon rains and rains caused after the cyclonic storm over Gujarat and Rajasthan, the kharif crops sowing activities are likely to pick up pace.

According to agriculture ministry data till June 16, sowing of rice, pulses and oilseeds have declined by 14.6%, 57.2% and 14.4%, respectively, on year. However, areas of cotton and coarse cereals have been been up 6% and 64% on year, respectively.

IMD’s agro-advisory service has urged farmers in Gujarat and Rajasthan to drain out excess water from the cotton, groundnut vegetable field caused by cyclonic storms. It has also urged farmers to postpone sowing of kharif crops till optimum moisture content is achieved on the soil.

Meanwhile, private weather forecaster Skymet predicted heavy rains over western parts of Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, southeast Rajasthan, and parts of west Madhya Pradesh in the next one day.

The met department has also stated that heat wave conditions over eastern India are likely to abate gradually from Tuesday onwards.

Meanwhile, the IMD is sticking to April 11 forecasts that the precipitation this year will be in the “normal” range, at 96% of the LPA. Skymet had earlier said monsoon precipitation this year could be “below normal” at 94% of the LPA. Rainfall between 96-104% of the LPA is considered “normal”.

Southwest monsoon season (June-September) accounts for 75% of the country’s annual rainfall.

After the onset of monsoon covers the entire country by the end of June, farmers begin sowing of kharif crops such as paddy, coarse cereals, pulses and oilseeds.