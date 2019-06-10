Monsoon 2019 update: Arrival likely to be delayed in Odisha, several districts reel under intense heat

Bhubaneswar | Published: June 10, 2019 10:01:41 AM

Several parts of Odisha have been experiencing rains and thunderstorms due to Norwesters in the last few days.

Southwest monsoon, that hit Kerala after a week-long delay on Saturday, is likely to make a late arrival in Odisha, the IMD’s regional centre here said.

The monsoon is unlikely to hit Odisha in the next four-five days and no specific date has been announced about its arrival, H R Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre here said.

The monsoon usually makes an onset in Odisha by June 10, he said.

“At present, there is no sign of the onset of monsoon in Odisha and a clear picture is likely to emerge in a day or two,” he said.

Pointing out that there was no direct link between the monsoons arrival in Kerala and Odisha, Biswas said, “It all depends on the activity of the monsoon current and wind speed that help in its movement.”

Many areas in western Odisha are still reeling under intense heat with Sambalpur recording a maximum temperature of 43.6 degree Celsius followed by 43.1 degree C in Hirakud, 42.6 degree C in Titlagarh and 42.6 degree C in Jharsuguda, the MeT
centre said.

