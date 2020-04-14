Money matters: Ample liquidity but loans slowing

By: |
Published: April 14, 2020 2:47:10 AM

The outstanding liquidity surplus in the banking system remains elevated at above Rs 4.5 lakh crore even as loan growth is running at two-year lows.

The surplus, on April 9, was almost Rs 2.3 lakh crore more than at the end of March.

The surplus, on April 9, was almost Rs 2.3 lakh crore more than at the end of March.

