Monetary policy: Will RBI join the hawkish club? Here’s UBS’s take

“The minutes of the April meeting suggest that two of the six MPC members have already decided to vote in favour of a 25bp hike,” UBS noted.

RBI Monetary Policy: With the latest MPC meeting fast approaching in June-18, will RBI join the hawkish club by hiking interest rates? Global firm UBS says that there’s a 40% chance of a 25 basis points hike by India’s central bank RBI in its June 4-6 meeting. “We assign a 40% probability that the MPC will pre-emptively hike rates by 25bps in the June policy meeting,” the firm said adding that the tone of the policy is likely to remain hawkish.

“The minutes of the April meeting suggest that two of the six MPC members have already decided to vote in favour of a 25bp hike,” UBS noted. Notably, while the RBI had retained the repo rate at 6% last time around, rising crude oil prices and the country’s inflation dynamics may put upward pressure on the interest rates.

“Brent prices are up 48% on-year, the 11th-largest YoY oil spike in 70 years,” UBS said. Given the rising prices the firm expects the MPC to hike rates by 50bps in the rest of FY19 starting from its August meeting. “However, a crude oil shock (towards US$100/bbl) and/or Indian rupee weakness higher than 70 to the US dollar may cause the rate hike cycle to start sooner (June) and be more aggressive (at least another 75bps from now),” said UBS.

Further, as seen during the Karnataka elections where the fuel prices were not hiked, in the ongoing pre-election year – the government could try to lower taxes on petrol & diesel to mitigate the impact on prices. Apart from rising crude oil prices, other developments on which the committee will keep a close eye include a) announcements of hikes in minimum support prices (MSP) for the summer (kharif) crops and changes in procurement policy, if any, b) the outturn of monsoons, c) risk of fiscal slippages in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, and household inflation Expectations, UBS said.

“We expect CPI inflation to average about 5% YoY in FY19 (versus the RBI’s forecasts of 4.7-5.1% YoY in H1 and 4.4% YoY in H2). However, global oil prices are now 16% higher than the RBI’s FY19 US$68/bbl forecast,” said the firm. Noting the impact of rising petrol and and diesel prices, UBS said that it has a 2.3% weighting in the CPI basket, so a 10% rise in crude prices could raise CPI inflation by about 25bps, if the government does not cut the excise duty and passes on the cost to users (a cascading impact of a similar degree would also be felt). UBS expects refined core inflation (headline, minus food and fuel (petrol & diesel) groups) to stay around 5.5-6% in FY19, indicating demand-push inflation and rising input price pressure.