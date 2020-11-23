  • MORE MARKET STATS

Momentum of economic reforms will continue, FM Sitharaman assures industry

November 23, 2020 5:17 PM

"Even at the time (of) COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister has not lost an opportunity to take deep reforms, to undertake those kinds of reforms which have not seen the light of the day over the decades.

"The momentum for reform shall continue. Several more active reform-related steps are being taken up," Sitharaman said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured the industry that momentum of economic reforms will continue to make India a hotspot of global investment.

India has turned the crisis created by COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to push the economic reforms, which remained pending for decades, she said while addressing the National MNC’s Conference 2020 organised by the industry chamber CII.

“The momentum for reform shall continue. Several more active reform-related steps are being taken up,” Sitharaman said.

The financial sector is being professionalised and the government will continue with disinvestment agenda, she added.

