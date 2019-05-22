Modi’s win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls

Just a day ahead of counting of votes for 2019 Lok Sabha election, discussions are on about the likely impact of the new government\u2019s policies on the economy going ahead. History shows that the election outcome has a significant bearing on the economic policies. In the current context, where exit polls show massive victory for BJP-led NDA, the discourse become all the more interesting. The policies of the last government may continue for next five years if BJP-led NDA gets elected, said a veteran economist. \u201cThis will also mean that the direction of reforms are clear. Given that the first 5 years have been on creating a framework, we may expect some directed effort in areas of spending in infra, agriculture besides further easing the business environment,\u201d Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings told Financial Express Online. Further, a strong mandate for an NDA government would mean a continued push for economic reforms,\u00a0stock market veteran Porinju Veliyath told ET Now in an interview today. if Modi is re-elected, the new government will follow up on the reforms brought by it in its first term, he added. However, a hung parliament with BJP leading the government would mean that many more\u00a0 social programmes would get introduced. \u201cA hung parliament with a BJP government will still move forward in the same direction but the pace will remain checked depending on the coalition partners,\u201d he said. In case of Congress-led coalition winning the people\u2019s mandate, the welfare schemes such as NYAY would dominate, he noted. \u201cA relook at some reforms like UDAY will be on the cards as will the approach to banking in light of the experiences with IBC. I do not expect any significant change though like say FDI in retail or privatization of PSBs,\u201d he also told Financial Express Online. Also read: Exit polls 2019 predict Modi 2.0! But as PM, he has failed to end India's tax terror, claims report On the other hand,\u00a0there are various broken things to fix in the economy and address the hardships, irrespective of which party or coalition forms the government,\u00a0Abhimanyu Sofat, VP-Research, IIFL told Financial Express Online. The new government has various challenges lying in front of it; the weakness in economy due to muted demand needs to be tackled irrespective of the government that gets elected, he added. It\u2019s important for the new government to keep the fiscal deficit in check, Abhimanyu Sofat said, adding that the rising crude oil prices always pose a threat to the Indian economy and should be closely watched.