Modi’s village electrification lets people do things they could only dream of earlier

“Electricity hasn’t just given up visibility in the evenings, it has liberated us from the years of hopelessness when we felt we don’t belong anywhere and no one cares how we feel,” Kalimasta village head Beg said.

In a major historic moment for India, all villages now have access to electricity, enabling the rural poor to do things which they could have only dreamt of earlier. Leisang village in the Senapati district of Manipur was the last village to be brought on the national power grid on Saturday. “28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted. We take a closer look at what the beneficiaries from the villages under DDUGJY (Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana) have to say.

Anu- Dampura Village, Rajasthan

Bringing electricity to the village of Dampura in Rajasthan has transformed the life of the villagers. Taking the example of a girl named Anu, the Saubhagya website explains how due to the scheme, Anu cracked the 10rth standard examinations with flying colours. After the electricity reached the village, the glowing bulb brightened Anu’s life. “ Within the glowing filament, she could see her future. She could study till evening now, and grow up to become a doctor.” The story explains that previously, Anu had to literally fight with her ambitions, as by the time she would reach home after the days chores, it would be sunset. Further, due to the family’s extreme poverty, candles and kerosene were also ruled out. Thus, bringing electricity to the hamlet in Jaisalmer has transformed her life.

I salute the efforts of all those who worked tirelessly on the ground, including the team of officials, the technical staff and all others, to make this dream of a #PowerfulIndia a reality. Their efforts today will help generations of Indians in the coming years. pic.twitter.com/t8WjZgpNuT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2018



Kalimasta, Ramban Village, Jammu & Kashmir

Providing of electricity to this remote hamlet has ushered in a new era for the villagers. “For the first time in 70 years, we felt we belonged to this country. We thank the Modi government for including us in their development plans,” Saubhagya website quotes a villager Abdulla Mughal as saying. Notably, the village which has a population of about 1,789 villages now feels more connected to the world. The student community can now dream of becoming doctors, engineers, and collectors even as they await access to computers which will open a world full of possibilities. Apart from the students, the shopkeepers and the village folk has seen a stupendous rise in income. “My shop remains open till late night now. I don’t have to go to another village to charge my phone. My income has more than doubled,” Shopkeeper Nag Ahmad Beg explained. “Electricity hasn’t just given up visibility in the evenings, it has liberated us from the years of hopelessness when we felt we don’t belong anywhere and no one cares how we feel,” village head Imtiaz Ahmad Beg said.