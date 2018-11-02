Modi’s ‘unwavering commitment’ led to huge jump in Ease of Doing Business: World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 8:25 PM

As India jumped 23 ranks on Ease of Doing Business index, World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic call.

India on Wednesday continued its winning streak for the second year in a row by jumping 23 places to secure 77th rank on World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index. India on Wednesday continued its winning streak for the second year in a row by jumping 23 places to secure 77th rank on World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index. (Image: PTI)

As India jumped 23 ranks on Ease of Doing Business index, World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. News agency ANI reported that Kim made a telephone call to Modi and said that India’s jump in Doing Business was remarkable and due to the “unwavering commitment” of Modi.

India on Wednesday continued its winning streak for the second year in a row by jumping 23 places to secure 77th rank on World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index. With this, India became the topper among South Asia nations, leaving Bhutan behind. Last year, India had jumped 30 places to make to top 100 for the first time on the list of 190 nations.

Kim said it was remarkable that a nation of over 1.25 billion people achieved a rise of 65 ranks in a short period of 4 years and added that it has been made possible, in large measure, due to unwavering commitment and leadership of the prime minister, the new agency reported.

After coming to power in 2014, Modi had set the target to make it to the top 50 on the list. Speaking at an event earlier on Friday, Modi said that now breaking into top 50 rank is not far away. Modi said in four years his government has achieved what many did not believe, and what no other nation has done — leaping from 142nd rank in 2014 to 77th position.

