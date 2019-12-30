Modi’s Swachh Bharat, Ujjawala, other schemes push India closer to UN’s sustainability for all dream

The SDG India Index 2019 ranks the country’s performance towards achieving the 2030 sustainability targets comprising 17 goals and 169 other targets.

While only eight Indian states, with majority being from the South, have performed well on Sustainable Development Index 2019 with Kerala leading the pack, India is still inching closer to UN’s sustainability for all dream. Powering the same is government schemes such as Poshan Abhiyaan (National Nutrition Mission), Aayushman Bharat (National Health Protection Scheme), and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Care for the Girl Child) are helping achieve the target, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, National Institution for Transforming India, said in the report. In fact, PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ujjwala Yojana, largely drove improvement in goals ‘clean water and sanitation’ and ‘affordable and clean energy’. Among the seven other states that performed well on the Index are Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Sikkim, a NITI Aayog report said on Monday.

The SDG India Index 2019 ranks the country’s performance towards achieving the 2030 sustainability targets comprising 17 goals and 169 other targets. Some of these targets include gender equality, eliminating poverty, zero hunger and ensuring good health and wellbeing, among others. “The progress recorded under goal 9 can be largely attributed to the improvement in rural road coverage, and higher mobile and internet penetration,” the report said. Goal 9 is about enhancing industry, innovation and infrastructure and states such as Kerala, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Delhi have performed well towards this goal.

However, several states have performed dismally such as Bihar and Jharkhand and these two were the lowest performing states. However, Uttar Pradesh, along with Assam and Bihar has improved its performance from the previous Index. “Uttar Pradesh has improved its overall score from 42 in 2018 to 55 in 2019, and is the highest gainer,” the report said. India’s largest state in population has improved the most in the affordable and clean energy goal. Among Union Territories, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are the worst performing states. On the other hand, Chandigarh and Puducherry are the best performers in UTs.