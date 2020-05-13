  • MORE MARKET STATS
Modi’s special economic package LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman to spell out details of Rs 20 lakh cr grand plan

Updated:May 13, 2020 10:23:55 am

PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package: The mega economic package seeks to go beyond providing immediate relief against coronavirus fallout, to make India a self-reliant economic powerhouse in the decade to come.

Modi's special economic package: The economic package, worth Rs 20 lakh crore, is larger-than-expected and is equivalent to 10% of India's GDP. 

PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his quintessential shock-and-awe style, yesterday announced a humongous economic package, which sought to go beyond providing immediate relief against coronavirus fallout, to make India a self-reliant economic powerhouse in the decade to come. The economic package, worth Rs 20 lakh crore, is larger-than-expected and is equivalent to 10% of India’s GDP.  The special economic package will be targeted towards all classes of society, for all Indians and industry, Narendra Modi said. With the announcement, PM Narendra Modi sought to turn the unprecedented coronavirus crisis into an opportunity of a lifetime for India. He underlined five pillars of a self-reliant India — economy, infrastructure, demography, system, and demand. Besides, the Prime Minister strongly suggested to not only prefer using the local products but also publicise it with pride, in his words, to become ‘vocal for local’. Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, beginning today, will share the details of various economic packages as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore programme. The government’s move comes at a time when the entire country, including businesses and industries, was struggling through a financial crisis and was looking for economic package 2.0. Industry captains welcomed the move whole-heartedly.

    10:23 (IST)13 May 2020
    People of India will lead the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

    After a devastating earthquake in 2001, Kutch was built, thanks to the undaunted spirit and dedication of its people. Recalling that experience PM Modi felt that people of India will lead the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan - FM Sitharaman

