Modi’s ‘Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana’ fails to develop Indian villages; MPs forget hinterland

Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, the scheme which was aimed to develop the villages at the social and cultural levels, has not made any perceptible impact or achieved its desired purpose, a performance audit by the Rural Development Ministry has said. Consequently, the report has suggested the centre to review the scheme as in the current format, the scheme is not being able to achieve the desired purpose. Under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana launched in 2014, every MP had to adopt a village and develop it into a model village, however, some ministers have not adopted villages in either one or more phases so far.

The common review commission (CRM) established by the centre has also found out that even in the villages adopted by MPs, they did not allocate enough funds from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). The Centre had constituted a CRM for performance audits to evaluate the proper implementation and effectiveness of various welfare schemes under the Rural Development Ministry. The CRM also found out that there was no dedicated funding for the SAGY and funds had to be arranged through convergence.

The CRM teams could not find any significant impact on the villages when they visited the states. The government officials in the team however underlined that villages where MPs have been pro-active, some infrastructure development has taken place, but the scheme has not made any perceptible impact and thus those villages cannot be called model villages.

The CRM team included 31-member CRM team, along with retired IAS officer Rajeev Kapoor, academicians, and research organisations as members. The team visited 120 villages in 21 districts across eight states in November last year. The findings of the CRM team indicate the wide gap between the proposed projects and their implementation on the ground. Also, it has highlighted the poor connectivity of India’s hinterland to the formal economy.