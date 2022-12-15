Modi’s pet schemes: How allocation changed for Ujjawala, PM Kisan, Awas Yojana in last 5 Budgets

In the nine years since he became Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has launched several flagship schemes. From Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to double farmers’ income to introducing Ujjwala scheme, the government has spent lakhs of crores combined. For the Swachh Bharat mission, the country-wide campaign initiated by the Government of India in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management, the central government allocated Rs 16,248 crore in Union Budget 2017 which was increased to 17843 crore in Budget 2018. Since then, the allocation has dropped to Rs 9,492 crore in last year’s Budget. Under this mission, the government provided subsidy for construction of nearly 90 million toilets between 2014 and 2019.

Ujjwala Yojana

In May 2016, PM Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh as a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes etc. The target under the scheme was to release 8 crore LPG connections to deprived households by March 2020. On 7 September 2019, the PM handed over the 8th crore LPG connection in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. In Budget 2017, Rs 2,253 crore was allocated for this scheme. The allocation dropped to Rs 800 crore in the 2022 Union Budget. Ujjwala 2.0 has been launched which targets an additional allocation of 1.6 Crore LPG Connections under the PMUY Scheme with special facilities to migrant households.

Awas Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is another flagship scheme of the government. Launched in 2015, PMAY-Urban mission addresses housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households by this year. Meanwhile, the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin was introduced with the view to boost the “Housing for All” scheme, and its main goal is to provide pucca houses with some of the basic amenities to all. According to the govt data, of Rs 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U so far. Govt has committed Rs 2.03 lakh crore and over 1.29 lakh crore central assistance has been released. In Budget 2017, Rs 29043 was allocated to PMAY (U+G), the allocation increased to Rs 48000 crore in Budget 2022.

PM Kisan

The government in its efforts to double farmers’ income, introduced the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. It is a central Sector scheme with 100% funding from the Government of India. Under this scheme, which became operational in December 2018, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to all land-holding farmer families. The government allocated Rs 75000 to the scheme in Union Budget 2017. The allocation fell to Rs 19000 crore in last year’s Budget. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN through 11 installments. With the 12th installment released in October, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries has crossed well over Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

Mudra Yojana

To boost ease of doing business in the country, PM launched the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana for providing loans up to 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. These loans, given by Commercial Banks, RRBs, Small Finance Banks, MFIs and NBFCs, are classified as MUDRA loans under PMMY. From 2017 to 2023, Rs 17.47 lakh crore has been disbursed under this scheme. The Budgetary allocation for the scheme has gone from Rs 520 crore in 2017 to Rs 100 crore in 2022.