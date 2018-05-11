Modi’s next push: Cashback up to Rs 100 on all digital payment on anvil; GST committee to discuss

In a boost to India’s digital payments ecosystem, which got a kickstart after demonetisation but then arguably started languishing with cash making its way back, the government is considering offering cashback of up to Rs 100 on applicable GST for the cheque and digital payments in all B2C transactions. The matter was discussed at the GST Council meeting last Friday following which it was referred to a 5-member committee led by Sushil Modi. The committee will discuss the proposal today.

Keeping in view the need to move towards a less cash economy, the Council has discussed in detail the proposal of a concession of 2% in GST rate on B2C supplies, for which payment is made through cheque or digital mode up to Rs 100 per transaction. The proposal was for the cases where the GST rate of 3% or more is applicable.

“The council has recommended for setting up of a Group of Ministers from State Governments to look into the proposal and make recommendations, before the next Council meeting, keeping in mind the views expressed in GST Council,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement last week.

While most of the states in the GST Council were agreeable to the proposal, West Bengal had voiced concerns saying that the poor people will suffer because they still find cash as a viable mode for transaction, PTI reported. The committee has been tasked to give its recommendations within 15 days.

The five-member Group of Members (GoM) committee include Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Haryana Excise & Taxation Minister Capt Abhimanyu and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.