‘Modi’s MSP is blatant fraud’; here’s why farmers’ body will hold protest march on Friday

A farmers' body has called Modi's MSP a 'blatant fraud'.

Days after the Narendra Modi government cleared the proposal to raise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops, a farmers body called it a ‘blatant fraud’ and said that they would launch a protest march on Friday in the national capital. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a group of 180 farmer organisation, said that the Centre’s decision to hike the minimum support price for paddy by Rs 200 per quintal a “betrayal” of promises made to the farmers.

On July 4, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal to hike the MSP for Kharif crops, which was tabled in the Budget 2018 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The MSP for paddy has been raised by around Rs 200 per quintal. “The MSP figures being claimed as the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations is blatant fraud,” the AIKSCC said.

“The protest would be against the betrayal of the government towards the farmers,” AIKSCC convener V M Singh said. The farmers’ body alleged that the MSP hike for Kharif crop is “based on the formula of A2+Fl that was given by the Manmohan Singh government for Rabi crops and this is entirely different from the demand of C2 costs+50 per cent which was promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, who was present at the AIKSCC group meeting here, said the farmers’ body would hold 400 meetings across the country in the next four months to “expose this fraud”, PTI reported.

