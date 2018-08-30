Modi’s minister makes bizarre claim; PM never said demonetisation was about black money, says MoS Shukla (Image: PTI)

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that 99.3% of demonetised notes were returned to banks, leading to a massive political slug-fest over the purpose of such a big move, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla made a bizarre claim completely contradicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement about black money during his televised address to the nation on November 8, 2016.

Shiv Pratap Shukla claimed that the Prime Minister never said that demonetisation’s purpose was to curb the black money, rather he had clearly said that it was to improve the economy of the country. “Pradhan Mantri ji ne kabhi iss baat ko nahi kaha tha ki hum ye kale dhan ke nate kar rahe hain. Balki, saaf saaf kaha tha ki desh ki arthavyavastha ko sudharne ke liye kar rahe hain,” he told India Today TV.

Shukla’s comment is in sharp contrast to Narendra Modi’s statements. Narendra Modi had made several statements about how demonetisation would help curb black money in his famous demonetisation speech. “To break the grip of corruption and black money, we have decided that the five hundred rupee and thousand rupee currency notes presently in use will no longer be legal tender from midnight tonight, that is 8th November 2016,” said Narendra Modi.

“This step will strengthen the hands of the common man in the fight against corruption, black money and fake currency,” the Prime Minister added. Moreover, on November 8, 2017, the BJP marked one year of demonetisation anti-black money day.

Watch video: Minister of State for Finance S P Shukla’s bizarre claim; was demonetisation never about black money?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the monies that were kept in lockers came back to banks and in circulation and so the problem of black money was solved.

Shiv Pratap Shukla’s comments followed DEA Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg’s statement in which he said that demonetisation has achieved its objectives without elaborating on what objectives he was talking about. Not only did RBI data show that almost all of the junked notes came back to banks but that savings in cash increased after demonetisation.