Modi’s latest gift to north-east; households, industries to be soon put on gas grid network

The north-east states of India will soon be connected via gas pipelines of natural gas, used in households and industries. In an effort to turn India into a gas-based economy, the cabinet has today approved the capital grant as viability gap funding to Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd for setting up the North-East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid. The government had earlier announced the plan to raise the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from the present level of 6 per cent. To achieve this goal, the government has been continuously encouraging large-scale investments in gas production, transportation, and import terminals to increase countrywide access to fossil fuel.

The government has clarified that the quantum of viability gap funding will be capped at 60 per cent of estimated project cost and the gas pipeline would be developed in 8 states of the northeast. The move is aimed at developing the industrial climate in these states and improving the standard of living of people in the region.

The North-East gas grid is aimed at connecting the eight states to a national grid at Guwahati. A joint venture of Indian Oil, ONGC, GAIL, Oil India, and Numaligarh Refinery – Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL) required high levels of investments and thus required viability gap funding, which is now approved by the cabinet. Earlier, the PMO had agreed to the oil ministry’s proposal of extending 60 per cent budgetary support to the Rs 9,200-crore North-East gas grid project, which then needed the cabinet’s approval. Due to easy access to fuel, the move is also expected to foster economic growth in these eight states.