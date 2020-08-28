  • MORE MARKET STATS

Modi’s Jan Dhan Yojana completes 6 years: Govt presents report card; shows the road ahead

By: |
Published: August 28, 2020 12:43 PM

Out of over 40 crore PMJDY accounts opened so far, 63.6 per cent were from rural areas and 55.2 per cent belonged to the women beneficiaries.

Jan Dhan Bank accounts crocess 40 crore mark benefits of PMJDY, financial inclusion, zero balance bank accountsThe PMJDY is also the world’s largest financial inclusion plan and the government is planning to add more features to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that PM Jan Dhan Yojana has been a game-changer, serving as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives, benefitting crores of people. On the completion of six years of the Modi government’s landmark financial inclusion plan, the government said that the plan has added over 40 crore PMJDY accounts so far. Out of the total accounts, 63.6 per cent were from rural areas and 55.2 per cent belonged to the women beneficiaries. The initiative, which offered zero minimum balance requirement and easy KYC facility, was launched in August 2014. It attracted 17.9 crore people in the first year.

The Modi government had launched the scheme shortly after winning the Lok Sabha election of 2014, saying that it was an effort to bank the unbanked, secure the unsecured, and fund the unfunded. Gradually, features such as enhancement of free accidental insurance and doubling overdraft facilities were added to it. However, after the demonetisation in November 2016, the banking amount in Jan Dhan accounts saw an abnormal rise, giving a window to critics questioning if the PMJDY accounts have helped money laundering after the note ban.

Related News

The road ahead

The PMJDY is also the world’s largest financial inclusion plan and the government is planning to add more features to it. As PMJDY completes six years, the Ministry of Finance said that ensuring coverage of PMJDY account holders under micro-insurance can be included in the scheme. Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package, the government has recently extended micro-credit facilities such as the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors. Now, the government has assured improving access of PMJDY account holders to micro-credit and micro-investment facilities too.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that PMJDY has been the foundation stone for the Modi government’s people-centric economic initiatives. Whether it is direct benefit transfers, COVID-19 financial assistance, PM-KISAN, increased wages under MGNREGA, life and health insurance cover, the first step was to provide every adult with a bank account, which PMJDY has nearly completed, she said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Modis Jan Dhan Yojana completes 6 years Govt presents report card shows the road ahead
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Business picks up, animal spirits stir; India’s economic activity in July explained in 4 charts
2How to predict India’s growth? Economists brace for big swings in upcoming GDP data
3Soybean processors body anticipates 12% crop loss in MP on heavy rains