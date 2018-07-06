Modi’s ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ plans to turn homes of 5 lakh West Bengal families smokeless by 15 August

The Prime Minister had announced earlier this year that on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti a “Gram Swaraj Abhiyan” would be organised starting from 14 April to 5 May, 2018. (IE)

As a part of the initiative to make households smokeless, the government has set an ambitious target of providing free LPG connections to five lakh families in the selected villages of West Bengal. Under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, the public sector company IOCL will handover deposit free LPG connections to 5 lakh families across 7,364 villages in West Bengal by August 15, Abhijit Dey, General Manager (LPG), IOCL said at a media event on Thursday.

“Around 5 lakh families in these villages will be covered under @Gramswarajya @IndianOilcl has set an ambitious target of providing free LPG connections to 7,364 villages in Bengal by August 15.,” Petroleum Ministry tweeted. The IOCL official also said that the company aims to provide LPG connections to 98 percent of the people in West Bengal in the next few years.

Similarly, the other public sector oil marketing major HPCL tweeted, “LPG connections under @PMUjjwalaYojana issued to beneficiaries at PM LPG Panchayat organised in Vill. Cheppaluppada Bheemunipatnam Mandal in presence of DIC Visakhapatnam Sh. PS Murthy @HPCL.”

The Prime Minister had announced earlier this year that on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti a “Gram Swaraj Abhiyan” would be organised starting from 14 April to 5 May, 2018. This Abhiyan would undertake to reach out to poor households, spreading awareness about government welfare schemes and other people centric initiatives.

As a special initiative during the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, universal coverage under seven welfare programmes in 21058 identified villages with large number of underprivileged households across the country was contemplated.

The seven schemes are – Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Saubhagya, Ujala scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Mission Indradhanush.

Under the scheme, free LPG connections, electricity supply, Jan Dhan accounts, two PM Insurance schemes and the immunisation of children will be available in 21 days. This plan will be implemented in 484 districts in 33 States and Union Territories. The maximum number of these villages are in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Meghalaya.