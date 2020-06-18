Modi’s ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to create infra, jobs in rural India; set to launch on June 20

PM Modi will launch the campaign through video-conference in Telihar village of Bihar’s Khagaria district on June 20.

In an effort to create durable infrastructure and boost employment in rural India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20. Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will be a campaign of 125 days, which will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office. The campaign also aims to create infrastructure worth Rs 50,000 crore in the rural regions across 116 districts in 6 states. PM Modi will launch the campaign through video-conference in Telihar village of Bihar’s Khagaria district.

The villages across 116 districts in the six states will join the campaign through the common service centres and krishi vigyan kendras. The statement said these 116 districts comprise more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six states, which are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha, and are estimated to cover about two-thirds of migrant workers.

The government added that Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will be carried out in a mission mode and will be a coordinated effort between 12 different ministries and departments. These include rural development, panchayati raj, road transport & highways, mines, drinking water & sanitation, environment, railways, petroleum & natural gas, new & renewable energy, border roads, telecom, and agriculture.

Meanwhile, the government has also, reportedly, expedited the proposed National Employment Policy (NEP), which is designed to bring 50 crore workforce into the formal sector. The policy aims to sketch a sectoral roadmap with incentives for employment generation, based on the recommendations of the Thawar Chand Gehlot-led group of ministers in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Amid the ongoing job crisis in the labour market, centre and various states have tweaked the labour laws to propel employment in the country. Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government recently formulated a labour commission, which would work to ensure the social and financial security of the workers.