Modi’s free food scheme rescues farmers, poor: FCI procures record amount of wheat, rice this season

The government said that extensive and detailed logistical planning has been done by the FCI to ensure that food grain stocks reach every part of the country.

In an effort to give relief to the farmers and to support PM Narendra Modi’s Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, the Food Corporation of India procured a record amount of food grains this season. The FCI has procured 389.76 LMT wheat and 504.91 LMT rice in the just concluded crop season, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. The government said that extensive and detailed logistical planning has already been done by the FCI to ensure that food grain stocks reach every part of the country as per the allocation over these five months of extension of PMGKAY.

The large scale food distribution has some severe roadblocks as it is double the normal allocation and the existing warehousing capacities. Transportation is also a hurdle as they are based on regular allocations. However, citing the FCI’s capabilities to deliver in the most trying circumstances during the lockdown period, the government assured that the FCI is fully geared up for the challenge. The government further assured that food grains will reach every corner of the country and no poor person will have to remain hungry. It is expected that the coming Kharif season of 2020-21 will also be good in terms of productivity.

Also Read: Narendra Modi to troubleshoot issues with banks, NBFCs today; credit growth, financial stability on cards

Meanwhile, after PM Modi announced to extend the PMGKAY for five more months to ensure sufficient food supply during the festive seasons, the total allocation for PMGKAY II from July to November 2020 was 200.19 LMT. Including the additional allocation of 200.19 LMT for PMGKAY II, the total quantity of food grains that will be distributed to the vulnerable sections of the society is 455 LMT. The government further said that there has been a very enthusiastic response from the state governments as well as beneficiaries of this scheme. About 81 crore beneficiaries are covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Antyodaya Ann Yojana (AAY) and are being provided 5 kg of rice or wheat, free of cost under this scheme.